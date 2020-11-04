200-Watt Fast Charging Might Become a Thing By 2021

There is no way to overlook the fact that the phone charging speeds have become a bit crazier over the past couple of months. We have seen everything ranging from 30-watt, to 40-watt 2 years ago, and 65 to 120-watt in the last year or so. Which means that you are now theoretically able to charge your phone in less than 30 minutes if you have the phone that supports it. 200-watt fast charging is not something we have seen so far, but it might become a reality very soon.

200-Watt Fast Charging Could Arrive Next Year But Do We Really Need It?

However, the latest tip suggests that by 2021, we can see expect phones to ship with 200-watt fast wired charging. This is coming from Digital Chat Station, a renowned tipster in the mobile world, and they claim that we are not getting the Mi Mix 4 by Xiaomi any time soon, however, the 200-watt+ fast charging might be coming very soon.

This is, of course, a translated screenshot, therefore, everything seems off, but hey, it could very well happen. At the time of writing, 120-watt is the fastest charging available, and it is able to charge a 4,500 mAh battery in just 21 minutes. While this fast of charging does seem incredible, it does come with some severe tradeoffs.

For starters, there is the obvious heating up of both the device and the charger. But that is not it, there can be some serious degradation to the battery because of how fast it is receiving the power. Another thing that I cannot seem to understand here is that 200-watt fast charging seems unnecessary. I am using a Galaxy S20 Plus which uses a fairly normal 25-watt fast charging and even that feels overkill to me because every night I plug my phone in and before I fall asleep, it is already fully charged. I can only imagine at this point how fast 200-watt fast charging is going to be.

Still, we are not sure how many companies are going to follow suit with this charging technology. More importantly, we are not sure how the companies plan on mitigating the obvious heating issue that is going to come forward.