Google Pixel 4a Spotted on Online French Retailers, With Pricing, Storage & Color Option Details Provided

There’s been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Google Pixel 4a, particularly when it comes to its launch. While the mid-ranger is said to be unveiled on July 13, its actual release might happen sometime in October and that too in a single color option. Thankfully, the Pixel 4a was listed on two online French retailers, and all the necessary information such as pricing, storage, and available colors has been provided too.

One Online French Retailer Claims Pixel 4a’s ETA Is July 7, While Actual Unveiling Date Is Rumored for July 13

Two French online retailers, Ordimedia and eStock.fr, have apparently listed the Pixel 4a. The two color options available are Just Black, and Just Blue, which is rather strange because just a while back, there was a report saying that Google had scrapped the blue version, and will only be providing the Pixel 4a in a black finish.

The Just Black version has the model number GA02099-FR, while the Blue one is GA02101-FR. Not just this, but the models are listed as having 128GB of onboard storage, a change that was pointed out by a previous rumor which also mentioned that the Pixel 4a would have a lower starting price to undercut the 2020 iPhone SE. While the Pixel 4a is unavailable to purchase on both online portals at this time, eStock.fr states that the estimated delivery will take between 8-12 business days.

Ordimedia, on the other hand, shows an ETA of July 7, making the date almost a week earlier than the Pixel 4a’s rumored unveiling. The pricing though appears much higher than usual. Keep in mind that the Pixel 4a isn’t listed at the same price on both online retailers, with the mid-ranger costing €506 ($571 USD approx.) on one website and €441 ($497 USD approx.) on another, so treat this info with a pinch of salt for the time being.

There isn’t a whole lot of time left for the official Pixel 4a launch, so if these details seem a bit off to you, know that we’ll provide timely details in the future, so stay tuned.