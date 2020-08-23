Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 Live Image, and Specs Including a Decent 4000mAh Battery Detailed in Fresh Leak
Earlier, a disappointing rumor pegged the Pixel 5 to tout a very small 3080mAh battery as Google was reportedly aiming to reach the same optimizations that Apple employed on its iPhone range to get the most ‘screen on’ time. Now, thanks to the efforts of a Redditor, it looks like the Pixel 5 will feature a decent-sized 4000mAh battery underneath the hood. That’s not all, because an alleged live image, as well as additional specs of both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, have been shared so let us take a look at these details, shall we?
Other Details Surrounding the Pixel 5 State That the ‘Premium’ Will Have a Plastic Back With No Headphone Jack
Though the details shared by the Redditor have been deleted, 9to5Google got a hold of this valuable information. First, come the alleged specifications of the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5, which have been given below in list form to make it easier for readers.
Pixel 4a 5G
- 3800mAh battery
- 0.5x wide lens, 1x standard lens (same lens as Pixel 4)
- 12.2 MP back, 8mp front
- Snapdragon 765G
- 6GB RAM
- 60Hz-only screen
- Plastic back with fingerprint
- Includes audio jack
Pixel 5
- 4000mAh battery
- 0.5x wide lens, 1x standard lens (same lens as Pixel 4)
- 12.2 MP back, 8mp front
- Snapdragon 765G
- 8GB RAM
- 60Hz/90Hz screen
- Plastic back with fingerprint
- No audio jack
These are decent internal specifications and although we got to know about the hardware expected to be present inside the Pixel 5 thanks to an earlier leaked AI benchmark, there are a few things that have changed. Firstly, it was rumored that the Pixel 5 will sport a 120Hz display, but over here, only a 90Hz refresh rate has been mentioned, not a 120Hz one, so we’ll have to wait and see what Google’s final decision is regarding this feature.
Also, if you take a look at the leaked image above, both devices share similarities with the now-discontinued Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Whether or not this ends up being the final design is something we’ll find out in the future when Google will reportedly unveil the new smartphone line on September 30, so we’ll most likely have more information at that time.
