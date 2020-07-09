Right now, this very moment, you can grab hold of a Google Pixel 4 XL smartphone for a low price of just $549, renewed and fully unlocked.

Bag a 64GB Google Pixel 4 XL Today for a Low Price of Just $549, Renewed

If you want a Google Pixel 4 XL without spending too much money then Amazon Renewed has a nice deal for you. For a limited time only, you can grab the 64GB model in Just Black for just $549, fully unlocked.

This phone packs a powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB of RAM, a large 6.3-inch display which is OLED and features HDR, a 16-megapixel camera on the back that can shoot 4K video and a very respectable 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Since this is a renewed product therefore you can expect it to function like a brand new product. The phone might not ship with its original accessories but you will get a USB-C cable and wall adapter in the box.

This phone is fully unlocked and can be used on any carrier of you choice.

