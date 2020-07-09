Pick up These Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones for Just $37 Today

TaoTronics is offering a pair of active noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones for a low price of just $37 today. Save $13 instantly.

Grab a Pair of Noise Cancelling Headphones from TaoTronics for a Low Price of Just $37 - Features Bluetooth 5.0, 40 Hours of Battery Life and USB-C for Charging

Active noise cancelling is the best thing to ever happen to headphones. After all these years, the tech has finally made its way to low priced products and there are a handful of choices out there if you want in on the fun. Right now, TaoTronics is giving you that chance with a price reduction on its ANC Bluetooth headphones, bringing the price down to just $37 from $50. That is a huge amount of saving and all you have to do is enter a special discount code at checkout.

Kicking things off, these headphones have a battery life of 40 hours on a single charge. What this means is that you can take these headphones with you on a trip without ever worrying about charging them up. Speaking of charging, there’s a USB-C port in these headphones that handles the charging business. A 5-minute charge will deliver 2 hours of listening, while 45 minutes is all it takes to completely top up the battery.

There’s Bluetooth 5.0 under the hood that handles wireless connectivity. This means pairing will be faster and and you will experience a far more solid connection compared to previous versions of Bluetooth. A pair of built-in noise cancelling mics top everything off, ensuring that you sound amazing to the other person during a call.

Remember folks, that discount code is key in order to bring the price down.

Buy Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones [2020 Version] - Was $50, now just $37 using discount code B47T92RT

Check out more deals below: