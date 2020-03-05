Google’s Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Are a Steal and Can Be Had for as Low as $90 [Refurbished, Unlocked]

Today, Woot is having a limited-time sale on Google’s previous-generation Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and with a starting price of only $90, it’s an absolute steal of a deal. However, some of you might be concerned that these are refurbished models. Luckily for you, we’ve explained in our buying guide that refurbished smartphones are actually an excellent choice if you know what and where to look that is.

Woot has also provided a description of both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL so you know what you’re getting beforehand.

“Hey, you there! These items are expected to have a moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings. Outside of their physical appearance, they have been tested to be in full working condition. Batteries are tested to function at minimum 85% capacity.”

Both models are fully unlocked and are available in both 64GB and 128GB capacities. Remember, there’s no option to expand your storage after you’ve bought one of these, so you’ll have to make a decision right now. If customers are still concerned, Woot offers a 90-day limited warranty and if you want to know more about it, you can check out all the details related to after-sales here.

Even now, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature the best camera configuration for the price and in terms of hardware specifications, both models are still decent in 2020. Both of them will also be updated to Android 11 when it becomes officially available so that’s a plus too.

So how about it? A Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL starting from $90? It sounds like a terrific deal to us.

