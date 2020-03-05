Stop what you're doing and take note of this deal. For a limited time only you can grab a USB-C to Lightning cable for your iPhone or iPad in stunning midnight green color for just $10.

Apple made a courageous move bundling a USB-C to Lightning cable with their pro iPhones, but they come in the same boring white color from the iPhone 5 days. If you need something that matches your midnight green iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max then UGREEN has you covered today, that too at a discounted price.

For a limited time only using a special discount code you can grab an Apple-certified USB-C to Lightning cable in glorious midnight green. Since this cable has a USB-C connector on one end therefore you can expect fast charging on newer iPhones and some iPad models. Just remember to pair it with an 18W USB-C wall charger. We're sure you have this part of the equation covered.

You can even use this cable to charge up your iPhone using the latest iPad Pro with USB-C. Apart from that, this cable supports transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps, therefore you can expect backups to your PC or Mac to happen at a faster pace.

Unlike Apple's USB-C to Lightning cable, this one is nylon braided. Tug on it all you want and it will refuse to break that easily. This sort of cable is the perfect travel companion or for places where accessories usually take a ton of beating such as the interior of a car.

Remember to enter that discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down to $10. Even at the regular $13 asking price, this cable is pretty cheap, given that it is an Apple-certified accessory, meaning it adheres to the quality standards set by Apple. But in this case, it's a slightly better product thanks to its nylon braided makeup.

