Fill Your Room with High Quality Wireless Audio with this $23 Bluetooth Speaker

Tribit is offering its Bluetooth wireless speaker for a low price of just $23. It offers a waterproof design, 24-hour battery life and rich bass.

Fill Your Room with Crystal Clear Audio with the Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker at a Discounted Price

There are a ton of Bluetooth speaker options out there and Tribit's offering stands out from the crowd thanks to its amazing value. For just $23, this speaker packs a solid punch when it comes to sound, thanks to its dual 6W drivers, outputting a total 12W of audio power when pushed to the max. And that audio output packs a decent amount of bass, ensuring that your tunes sound exactly how they should.

What's more amazing here is the fact that this speaker is IPX7 waterproof, meaning that it can take water splashes and some more. This makes this Bluetooth speaker the one accessory you should casually take next to the pool or the beach. The elements don't stand a chance against this audio accessory.

All wireless connections are handled by Bluetooth 4.2 by this speaker and you can expect a range of 66-feet meaning you can leave your phone in your bag while you jam out to some tunes. Furthermore, you can expect this speaker to last 24 hours on a single charge which is nothing short of amazing. If you are a casual listener then you can easily push this speaker to last you an entire week.

There are built-in mics in this speaker too, for times when you want to talk to someone. This also means that you can invoke your favorite voice assistant too, such as Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri.

Hit the link below and grab the deal while it is hot. Just remember to enter that discount code at checkout in order to get that sweet discount.

Buy Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker - Was $33, now just $23 using discount code 302Q1ZEU