Google Pixel 3a is a Pretty Solid Deal Right Now for Just $319 Brand New

If you've been wanting to pick up a brand new Google Pixel 3a smartphone then you may do so today with a hefty discount attached.

Google Pixel 3a Drops to Just $319.99 for Limited Time, One of its Lowest Price Ever

Last year's Pixel phones were a bit of a mixed bag. Apart from being expensive, they didn't offer much which you'd call 'value for money.' But then Google changed the game with the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, bringing the price down significantly while offering the same game in the camera department as their expensive counterparts. Fast forward to this day and you can grab a brand new Google Pixel 3a for a low price of just $319.99, down from the usual $399.

The Google Pixel 3a is not big in the performance department, let's get that out of the way first. But, it is pretty solid when it comes to cameras, and the 3a has two solid snappers, front and back. Both cameras shoot stunning HDR+ photos and will do the finest job you'll ever see when it comes to selfies. There's also fast charging baked right in, thanks to that USB-C port underneath. Google says that you can get up to 7 hours of use with just a 15-minute charge. USB-C has been super quick when it comes to charging times so we aren't going to dispute that claim.

If you are interested, you can pick up the Google Pixel 3a from the link below. There are no discount codes which you should know about, nor there is any coupon that needs clipping. Just add the phone to your cart and save $80 instantly. Also, this model is fully unlocked and LTE-capable, meaning you can pop in a SIM card from your favorite carrier and it will work just fine.

Buy Google - Pixel 3a with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) - Just Black - G020G - Was $399, now just $319.99

Make sure you check out the following as well: