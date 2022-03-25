Google Pixel 6a Could Be Announced in May But Not Released

Google has been offering mid-range devices since 2018, users get access to great picture quality, solid software support, as well as software additions. This means that this year, we are waiting for the Pixel 6a to arrive. The phone is supposed to go official at the Google I/O 2022 but Jon Prosser has decided to shed some light on the apparent release window of the phone.

Famed leaker claimed on Twitter that Pixel 6a will be announced at the Google I/O developer conference which is taking place on May 11th and 12th. He also mentioned that Google could end up teasing the long-rumored Pixel Watch as well.

Install Android 13 on Google Pixel Phones

Pixel 6a Could Launch in July with an Announcement Happening in May

You can look at the tweet below.

Google I/O '22 👇 From what I understand, Google will officially be announcing the Pixel 6a + "teasing" the Pixel Watch. Pixel 6a launch (in most markets) pushed to July 28th. Pixel Watch will be formally announced and launched with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in October. pic.twitter.com/IwwRX2pZtR — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 24, 2022

Prosser further claimed that there is going to be a long wait between the Pixel 6a reveal and the actual availability. To be specific, he claimed that the device is predicted to launch in "most markets" on July 28th. The delay is of course because of the chip shortage that the industry is going through.

Now, it is important to know that this is still a tip and there is a chance that it could be wrong. Prosser does have a solid track record but the tech world and product launches are always unpredictable.

Additionally, this will not be the first time Google decides to launch a mid-range device at the developer conference. For those who do not remember, the Pixel 3a series was the first one to launch at the Google I/O conference with the Pixel 4a and 5a missing the event.

Twitter Now Lets You Search for Specific Messages in Twitter DMs

Whatever the case might be, we are waiting to see what Google has in stores for everyone who is waiting for the budget version of the famous Pixel 6.

Are you looking forward to the Pixel 6a? Let us know what you are speculating about the upcoming budget Pixel.