Google Announces the New Pixel Watch, To Launch Later This Year With Pixel 7

Google is on a roll and announcing a boatload of new forward-facing upgrades. In addition to this, the company has announced the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro which will be announced later in the fall. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, Google has confirmed the existence of the Pixel Watch, something that rested in the rumor mill for a while. The Google Pixel Watch will launch alongside the new Pixel 7 series in the coming months.

Google Previews Its Upcoming Pixel Watch, To Launch Alongside the Pixel 7 Series Later This Fall With "Improved One UI"

In terms of looks, the Google Pixel Watch features a curved glass that melts on the metal sides. The all-glass look is quite appealing but the display is flat with a black bezel around it. In addition, much like the Apple Watch's Digital Crown, the Google Pixel Watch comes with a crown as well that resembles a bottle cap. It also comes with two small holes on the right and left next to the speaker grill. On the top and bottom are slots for the bands with buttons on the righthand side for faster swapping. Take note that Google is using a proprietary strap system.

Other than this, the metal and the dome on the bottom for sensors are quite thick. The health sensors are arranged in a horizontal manner in the center which gives room for symmetry. The Google Pixel Watch will compete directly against the Apple Watch and the company has made a lot of tweaks with its "improved Wear OS UI". The enhanced operating system features improved navigation and notifications. Some of the most prominent apps to come with Wear OS for the Pixel Watch are Maps, Wallet, Home, Fitbit, and Google Assistant. Check out the official first look below.

Google has only shown a preview of its smartwatch as of now and it will launch alongside the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro later this fall. We will share more details on the features and design of the Pixel Watch, as soon as further details are available. For more details on the Google I/O 2022, head over to this link.

