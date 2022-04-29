Google Details I/O 2022 Schedule and Gives an Overview of Keynotes and Sessions

Google I/O 2022 is just two weeks away and it is important to know that the event is primarily for the developers, for any Android enthusiast, there is a lot of fun stuff happening. the company usually does not give away information about what the company plans on introducing, however, the search giant has gone through a change of heart as they have just released a schedule that gives you an overlook of what to expect from the event.

Google I/O 2022 Will Deliver a Lot of Exciting Announcements

Google I/O 2022 will be held on May 11 and May 12 at the Shoreline Amphitheater. The event will start with Sundar Pichai's "Google I/O keynote" at 10 AM. This is, of course, the main attraction for most people as the main event tends to be more consumer-focused and while the description has not given any specifics, you can expect to see some popular announcements for Google services such as Workspace, privacy, health, and other new projects. the company could also announce Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and new smart home devices.

The main keynote will be followed by the Developer keynote and "What's new in Android." This is where we are going to learn more about the future of Android 13, Wear OS, and updates to developer products as well as tools.

Google has also mentioned how the schedule is slightly different this year. All keynotes and product announcements are going to happen on the first day while on-demand technical sessions will take place the next day.

Here is a list of all the major keynotes and sessions taking place on day 1.

Google I/O keynote : Tune in to find out how we’re furthering our mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

: Tune in to find out how we’re furthering our mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Developer keynote : Learn about the latest updates to our developer products and platforms from Google Developers.

: Learn about the latest updates to our developer products and platforms from Google Developers. What’s new in Andriod : Hear the latest news on everything happening in the world of Android development: Android 13, Jetpack, tooling, performance, and more!

: AI and machine learning for developers : Learn what Google is doing in the AI and machine learning space, from developer APIs to state of the art research.

: Learn what Google is doing in the AI and machine learning space, from developer APIs to state of the art research. What’s new in AR : Get the latest on our AR developer tools, including updates to ARCore, Google’s AR platform for developers.

: Get the latest on our AR developer tools, including updates to ARCore, Google’s AR platform for developers. What’s new for the web platform : Learn how Google is investing in the web platform.

: What’s new in Google Play: Discover new features designed to help you optimize acquisition, engagement, and monetization, and build safer apps.

What’s new in Chrome OS : Learn how Google is supporting innovation with Chrome OS and enabling developer success with tools and guidance.

: What’s new in Google Home : Discover a new era for Google Home — the best platform for smart home developers to build and innovate.

: Discover a new era for Google Home — the best platform for smart home developers to build and innovate. What’s new in Google Pay : Payments are constantly evolving and so is Google Pay. Join this session to learn more about what’s new in Google Pay.

: A path to a world without passwords : Learn your options towards a world without passwords.

: Building the Privacy Sandbox: Join the Privacy Sandbox team as they answer popular questions that span across the Chrome and Android initiatives.

For those interested in learning the full schedule, you can check out the Google I/O website. Remember, the event is supposed to be an in-person event but the attendance is only limited to company employees and partners.