God of War Ragnarok Has Reportedly Been Rated in Saudi Arabia
The upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarok, has been said to have received its first rating.
Some days ago we already covered that the game’s release date might have been leaked via the PlayStation Store database, and we now might have the first official age rating for Sony’s title.
As posted on Twitter by the official account for the age classification of electronic games at the General Authority for Audio-Visual Media in Saudi Arabia, God of War Ragnarok has just been rated appropriate for ages 18 and up.
God of War Ragnarök...
...حصلت على تصنيف مناسب لعمر 18 فما فوق
خلك واعي، وتأكد من وجود التصنيف العمري
الهيئة العامة للإعلام #المرئي_والمسموع#تصنيف_الألعاب pic.twitter.com/zwfEdkECUG
— التصنيف العمري للألعاب الإلكترونية (@VGAR_SA) December 29, 2021
Now while this rating doesn’t confirm a release date in any way, it does suggest that the game isn’t that far out. In general, games receive age ratings close to a release. If true, ratings from other authorities and rating boards are likely to follow soon.
As said, Ragnarok is the sequel to 2018's soft reboot of the franchise. The game is set to take place approximately three years after the God of War. Atreus, Kratos’ grown-up son will have to face the meaning of his true identity, unveiled by the ending of 2018's God of War. He and his father Kratos will venture through all of the Nine Realms while fending off enraged powerful Norse deities like Thor and Freya, on the backdrop of the prophesied end of days.
God of War Ragnarok will be released for both PS5 and PS4. You can watch the game’s first official gameplay trailer down below.
We’ll update you as soon as more information about God of War: Ragnarok comes in. For now, stay tuned.
Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms...
Products mentioned in this post
USD 17.49
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter