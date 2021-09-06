Free Horizon Forbidden West PS4 to PS5 Upgrade, Sony Confirms; Upgrades for Upcoming 1st Party Cross-Gen Games to Cost $10 USD

Sony’s Jim Ryan has clarified the PS4 to PS5 upgrade paths for Horizon Forbidden West and its upcoming first-party exclusive cross-gen titles.

Last week, Sony revealed additional details about the different editions of the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn sequel for both PS4 and PS5, Horizon Forbidden West. Interestingly, and to the disappointment of many PS4 owners, Sony said that the standard and special editions of the title on PS4 won’t include a free upgrade to the PS5 version – something that Sony sort of did promise last year.

“No one should be disappointed... we have an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 versions for free”, PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan said.

Following community criticism, Jim Ryan has now said that PS4 players buying Forbidden West will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

“Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West”, Sony clarified on the official PS Blog. “While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

In addition, the PlayStation boss has said that future PS4 to PS5 upgrades for first-party exclusives, including the upgrades for God of War and Gran Turismo 7, will cost $10 USD.

“I also want to confirm today that moving forward, PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-gen titles (newly releasing on PS4 & PS5)–both digital and physical*–will offer a $10 USD digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5. This will apply to the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other exclusive cross-gen PS4 & PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.”

Horizon Forbidden West launches on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022.

What are your thoughts about this? Do you agree with Sony’s PS4 to PS5 upgrade path for future first-party exclusives? Hit the comments down below.