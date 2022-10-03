God of War Ragnarok for PS5 and PS4 Has Been Rated in the US

God of War Ragnarok, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, has been rated by the ESRB.

As expected, the game has been rated M “Mature” with Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, and Strong Language – similar to the rating for its prequel. We’ve included the rating summary, as provided by the ESRB, down below:

This is an action-adventure game in which players help Kratos and his son on a dangerous quest. Players explore various realms and engage in frenetic hand-to-hand combat against human-like raiders and fantastical creatures (e.g., centaurs, trolls, dragons). Players use axes and chained blades to battle enemies, often resulting in large blood-splatter effects and dismemberment. Players can perform finishing attacks that depict close-up impalement via bladed and hand-held weapons; repeated axe strikes to a creature's neck results in decapitation. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the game.

In general, games receive their ratings (EU, US, etc.) close to release, although this isn’t always a given.

God of War Ragnarok is slated for release as a cross-gen title on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022. As covered earlier today, the game’s main story is said to be around 20 hours long with three and a half hours of cinematics – roughly around the same time needed to complete the main story of 2018’s God of War.

Are you excited about Ragnarok? Be sure to check out our “Everything You Need to Know” article about next month’s sequel. Down below you’ll find the game’s most-recent story trailer:

Set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go.

Witness the changing dynamic of their relationship as they prepare for war; Atreus hungers for knowledge to help him grasp the prophecy of “Loki”, as Kratos struggles to free himself from the past and be the father his son needs. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…