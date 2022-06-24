God of War Ragnarok Launch Date May Be Unveiled on June 30th

The final launch date for God of War Ragnarok may be announced by Sony on June 30th, according to a teaser shared a few hours ago by leaker The Snitch. The animated image shows the numbers 1 1 1 1 0, which translate to 30 in binary.

So far, The Snitch has never failed to make good on a leak. This also lines up with other reports such as Bloomberg's, which mentioned that Sony would unveil the game's release date by the end of the month.

The Bloomberg report also said the date could land in November. We'll see if that's the case. Sony Santa Monica would likely take the opportunity to show some new God of War Ragnarok gameplay in a dedicated State of Play. So far, we've only had the reveal trailer (embedded below for those who haven't watched yet).

God of War Ragnarok is poised to conclude the Norse mythology saga for Kratos and Atreus. The game will be released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, though a PC version coming later is almost a given too.