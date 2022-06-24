God of War Ragnarok Launch Date May Be Unveiled on June 30th
The final launch date for God of War Ragnarok may be announced by Sony on June 30th, according to a teaser shared a few hours ago by leaker The Snitch. The animated image shows the numbers 1 1 1 1 0, which translate to 30 in binary.
So far, The Snitch has never failed to make good on a leak. This also lines up with other reports such as Bloomberg's, which mentioned that Sony would unveil the game's release date by the end of the month.
— The Snitch (@insider_wtf) June 23, 2022
The Bloomberg report also said the date could land in November. We'll see if that's the case. Sony Santa Monica would likely take the opportunity to show some new God of War Ragnarok gameplay in a dedicated State of Play. So far, we've only had the reveal trailer (embedded below for those who haven't watched yet).
God of War Ragnarok is poised to conclude the Norse mythology saga for Kratos and Atreus. The game will be released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, though a PC version coming later is almost a given too.
From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world.
Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters.
As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms...
Those who break fate
Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and what role he is to play in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs.
Weapons of war
The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos and Guardian Shield return alongside a host of new abilities for both Kratos and Atreus. As they take on gods and monsters from across the Nine Realms, Kratos’ deadly Spartan skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family.
Explore the realms
Journey to dangerous and stunning landscapes while facing a wide variety of enemy creatures, monsters and Norse gods as Kratos and Atreus search for answers and allies.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 15.79
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter