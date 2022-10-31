Sony Santa Monica Studio and Creative Director Cory Barlog Comment on God of War Ragnarok Leaks; Barlog Says He Feels “Terrible” for the Team

Sony Santa Monica Studio and its creative director have taken to Twitter to comment on the recent God of War Ragnarok leaks.

Over the past few days, several leaks hit the web as some retailers apparently broke the game’s street date. Following these leaks, the game’s development studio and Cory Barlog have commented on these leaks with Barlog recently adding that he’s beyond “frustrated” and that he feels truly “terrible” for the development team.

sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. completely fucking stupid you have to do this. this is not at all how any of us at SMS wanted things to go. 💙 — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

“To be clear, I was expressing my frustration in the first tweet”, the expressive Creative Director added some hours ago. “Not advocating for that at all. not the future i want as a gamer or dev.”

He continued, “Just so beyond frustrated. feel terrible for the team. This whole ordeal is incredibly stressful for us all.”

The official Santa Monica Studio issued a somewhat longer statement on Twitter and warned fans of spoilers.

“As we approach launch, it is important for our studio to preserve the experience of God of War Ragnarok for players who want to enjoy the game for the first time without spoilers”, the studio writes.

“We ask that you please be considerate of the many fans who do not want to accidentally see clips, gameplay, or narrative spoilers and avoid sharing them wider.”

The studio continues, “We are doing our best to limit the exposure of unsanctioned footage and screenshots, but the reality is that we cannot catch everything.”

“For those of you who do not want to risk seeing anything before launch, we strongly advise that you mute any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until release day.”

“We appreciate the support you’ve shown us more than we can say. We can assure you it will be worth the wait to experience the game yourself when it is released in less than two weeks on November 9th.”

God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Be sure to read up on everything we know about the game so far.