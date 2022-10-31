Menu
Company

Sony Santa Monica Studio and Creative Director Cory Barlog Comment on God of War Ragnarok Leaks; Barlog Says He Feels “Terrible” for the Team

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 31, 2022, 03:47 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Sony Santa Monica Studio and its creative director have taken to Twitter to comment on the recent God of War Ragnarok leaks.

Sony Santa Monica Studio and its creative director have taken to Twitter to comment on the recent God of War Ragnarok leaks.

Over the past few days, several leaks hit the web as some retailers apparently broke the game’s street date. Following these leaks, the game’s development studio and Cory Barlog have commented on these leaks with Barlog recently adding that he’s beyond “frustrated” and that he feels truly “terrible” for the development team.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
God of War Ragnarok Photo Mode to Arrive Post Launch, Sony Santa Monica Confirms

“To be clear, I was expressing my frustration in the first tweet”, the expressive Creative Director added some hours ago. “Not advocating for that at all. not the future i want as a gamer or dev.”

He continued, “Just so beyond frustrated. feel terrible for the team. This whole ordeal is incredibly stressful for us all.”

The official Santa Monica Studio issued a somewhat longer statement on Twitter and warned fans of spoilers.

“As we approach launch, it is important for our studio to preserve the experience of God of War Ragnarok for players who want to enjoy the game for the first time without spoilers”, the studio writes.

“We ask that you please be considerate of the many fans who do not want to accidentally see clips, gameplay, or narrative spoilers and avoid sharing them wider.”

Related StoryNathan Birch
God of War Ragnarok Combat Video Shows Brutal Combo Finishers, Atreus’ New Moves, More

The studio continues, “We are doing our best to limit the exposure of unsanctioned footage and screenshots, but the reality is that we cannot catch everything.”

“For those of you who do not want to risk seeing anything before launch, we strongly advise that you mute any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until release day.”

“We appreciate the support you’ve shown us more than we can say. We can assure you it will be worth the wait to experience the game yourself when it is released in less than two weeks on November 9th.”

God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Be sure to read up on everything we know about the game so far.

Products mentioned in this post

God of War
USD 18

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order