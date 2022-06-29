Sony Santa Monica Studio Gearing up For God of War Ragnarok Announcement, Leaker Claims

According to known leaker Tom Henderson, Sony Santa Monica Studio is gearing up for God of War Ragnarok announcement.

A lot has been said and written over the past few weeks about the highly-anticipated sequel. Most recently, reputable leaker ‘The Snitch’ seemed to claim that the release date for the game will be announced tomorrow, and we now have Henderson giving cryptic hints on Twitter as well.

Sony Launches “Inzone” Line of PC Gaming Monitors and Accessories, Will be Used for EVO 2022

Santa Monica/Sony right now preparing to announce something to give #GodOfWar fans some life 🫣 pic.twitter.com/yxyMG9WohF — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 29, 2022

“COLLECT the hints out there and you can piece together what will be announced soon”, the leaker wrote in a follow-up tweet.

When someone commented that there will be a blog post alongside a gameplay trailer for the title, Henderson replied that there won’t even be a gameplay trailer. Some interesting tweets for sure, and based on the hints that we’ve seen so far, it seems likely that we will finally be getting a release date for God of War Ragnarok alongside a blogpost on the official PS Blog, and possibly some information about the game’s collector’s edition.

Interesting to note is that yesterday, former Kotaku writer Jason Schreier also had something to say about the game’s release date, which is indeed said to be announced soon. “I said Sony is expected to announce God of War Ragnarok's (November) release date soon, yes”, Schreier wrote when asked about a rumored State of Play episode this month. “I didn't say anything about a show.”

As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more information about Ragnarok comes in.

This Custom-Mod For Sony’s PlayStation 5 Gives It A Slimmer Design With Water-Cooling

The sequel to 2018’s God of War was officially unveiled last year during Sony’s September 2021 showcase. Down below you’ll find the official reveal trailer for the game.