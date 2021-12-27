God of War Ragnarok Launch Date Possibly Leaked via PS Store DB

The launch date of God of War Ragnarok might just have been leaked via the PlayStation Store database, according to information shared by PlayStation Game Size via Twitter. This account is dedicated to updates coming straight from the PlayStation Store database, such as game size, release date, preload date, and more. Earlier today, we covered another potential leak they found about Sonic Frontiers.

For God of War Ragnarok, the date is September 30th, 2022. It could be a placeholder launch date, of course, as noted in the tweet itself. It's also the very end of the third quarter, which could hint that Sony is actually targeting that timeframe for the game's release.

God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to 2018's acclaimed soft reboot of the saga featuring Spartan warrior and demigod Kratos. God of War is considered to be one of the best, if not the very best, of PlayStation 4's entire library and it will soon grace PC gamers with its presence. Our Kai rated the game with a rare perfect score, followed up by this summary:

God of War is one of those rare titles that define the console generation. Kratos’ fighting has been refined to its very best and the lands of Midgard are filled with wonders of all manner to explore and defeat. It’s been nearly the entire lifespan of the PlayStation 4 console since Kratos has seen new adventure but the wait has been absolutely worth it. Santa Monica Studio’s journey is still far from over, but they’ve once again shown why Kratos is one of gaming’s greatest anti-heroes.

God of War Ragnarok is set to take place approximately three years after the previous installment's events. A grown-up Atreus will have to face the meaning of his true identity, unveiled by the ending of 2018's God of War. He and his father Kratos will venture through all of the Nine Realms while fending off enraged powerful Norse deities like Thor and Freya, on the backdrop of the prophesied end of days.

God of War Ragnarok will be released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Check out the first gameplay trailer below.