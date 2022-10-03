Menu
Company

God of War Ragnarök Main Story is 20 Hours Long, With 3 Hours and a Half of Cinematics – Rumor

Francesco De Meo
Oct 3, 2022, 07:50 AM EDT
God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarök's story will be around 20 hours long, according to rumors circulating online.

As reported on Insider Gaming by reliable insider Tom Henderson, it will take around 20 hours to complete the story of the upcoming next entry in the series, which is around the same number of hours needed to complete the previous entry in the series released back in 2018. Of these 20 hours, 3 hours and a half will be cinematics.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
PlayStation 5 Has Been Jailbroken; Exploit Grants Access to Debug Settings

Sources have said that around 3 and a half hours of the 20 hours played will be cinematic scenes, with the remaining 16 and a half hours for gameplay.

Interestingly enough, it seems like God of War Ragnarök will feature a lot more side content than its predecessor, as it will apparently take another 20 hours to complete all additional sidequests.

The other 20 hours of game time is to complete all of the additional side quests, with around 19 hours dedicated to gameplay and an additional 1 hour of cinematics.

While the main story length will be around the same as that of its predecessor, there is no doubt that the God of War Ragnarök story experience will be more exciting than ever, as Kratos and Atreus will travel to new worlds, such as Svartalfheim in the attempt to prevent the twilight of the gods.

God of War Ragnarök launches on November 9th, 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.

Embark on an epic and heartfelt journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
God of War Ragnarök – Everything You Need to Know About The Twilight of the Norse Gods

From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.

Products mentioned in this post

God of War
USD 19
God of War Ragnarök

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order