God of War Ragnarök Main Story is 20 Hours Long, With 3 Hours and a Half of Cinematics – Rumor

God of War Ragnarök's story will be around 20 hours long, according to rumors circulating online.

As reported on Insider Gaming by reliable insider Tom Henderson, it will take around 20 hours to complete the story of the upcoming next entry in the series, which is around the same number of hours needed to complete the previous entry in the series released back in 2018. Of these 20 hours, 3 hours and a half will be cinematics.

Sources have said that around 3 and a half hours of the 20 hours played will be cinematic scenes, with the remaining 16 and a half hours for gameplay.

Interestingly enough, it seems like God of War Ragnarök will feature a lot more side content than its predecessor, as it will apparently take another 20 hours to complete all additional sidequests.

The other 20 hours of game time is to complete all of the additional side quests, with around 19 hours dedicated to gameplay and an additional 1 hour of cinematics.

While the main story length will be around the same as that of its predecessor, there is no doubt that the God of War Ragnarök story experience will be more exciting than ever, as Kratos and Atreus will travel to new worlds, such as Svartalfheim in the attempt to prevent the twilight of the gods.

God of War Ragnarök launches on November 9th, 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.

Embark on an epic and heartfelt journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go

From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.