God of War Devs Call DLSS an Amazing Tech, Say the Internal Studios Pushed Sony to PC

The PC release of God of War came packed with extra features, such as NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR support, at launch.

Speaking to Eurogamer's Digital Foundry, Sony Santa Monica's Senior Technical Producer Matt DeWald praised NVIDIA DLSS and explained why both technologies were implemented.

Let's be honest, DLSS is an amazing technology, so we definitely wanted to support that. And then when AMD came out with Super Res (FSR), we just decided to get on that as well, on top of our own scaler... They all tap into the same underlying system, so they're fairly straightforward to implement. When you have one of them implemented, you're getting the other ones cheaper.

The game is only the latest in a growing list of former PlayStation exclusives that Sony has finally decided to bring to the PC platform. In a recent interview with Game Informer, God of War Game Director Cory Barlog said it was the collective push of Sony's internal studios that might have nudged the publisher in that direction.

I think it was the collective of studios all over saying this is a really good idea. We should be looking into this. Eventually, I think it reached that tipping point. When we had sent so many suggestion box suggestions that they were like, “I’m tired of hearing all this. Fine, we’ll do this.” It’s a process. We’re still figuring it out as a company and as individual studios how to do this and what the process and strategy will be.

Barlog wouldn't be goaded into promising a quicker God of War Ragnarok PC port, though.

I have no idea. Right now, we’re taking it one game at a time, kind of looking at each one and determining, “Okay, is this the best thing?” And we’ll gauge how it does. Do people enjoy it? Did we do it right? Is there anything we did wrong? What can we do better in the future if we do this again? But at the end of the day, ultimately, it’s Sony’s decision.

The well deserved early reception might do wanders to that end, though. God of War is already the most successful launch of a Sony game on PC to date, easily beating the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. It stands to reason that it could take less than four years to see the sequel on PC.