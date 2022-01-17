God of War Is PlayStation Studios’ First Game to Hit 70,000 Concurrent Players on Steam

God of War is setting out to be one of the most successful PlayStation Studios' games on PC, hitting a new concurrent players record for the publisher.

As reported by Benji Sales, the game originally developed by Sony Santa Monica is the first one from the publisher to hit over 70,000 concurrent players on Steam. A number that's considerably higher than that hit by Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

God of War on Steam peaked even higher today for concurrent players. Its the first PlayStation Studios game to reach 70k+ God of War - 73,529

Horizon ZD - 56,557

Days Gone - 27,450 This has sold a LOT of copies and likely pushed God of War over 20+ Million Units sold Lifetime pic.twitter.com/GtR8lH7K05 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) January 16, 2022

God of War's success on PC isn't particularly surprising, considering how good the game is. The port is also well-made and the most feature-rich, as highlighted by Alessio in his analysis.

It's also the most feature-rich of Sony's PC ports to date, featuring support for NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and NVIDIA Reflex at launch. With God of War Ragnarök coming up later this year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, anyone who isn't yet caught up with the first part of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus in the Nine Realms should definitely jump at the chance to do so.

God of War is now available on PC and PlayStation consoles worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.