Gigabyte Leaks Its Custom Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming & Eagle Graphics Cards, PowerColor Teases Red Devil & Hellhound Series
Gigabyte didn't seem to get the memo that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards were launching tomorrow and have posted pictures of their custom models a day ahead of launch. Additionally, PowerColor has also teased its custom variants which include Red Devil and the Hellhound models.
Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 XT Custom Gaming & Eagle Graphics Cards Leak Out Accidently, PowerColor Teases Its Red Devil & Hellhound Series
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is expected to be the first Navi 23 SKU for the gaming segment on the desktop platform. AMD has already released multiple Navi 23 SKUs for other segments such as the Radeon RX 6600M for mobility and the Pro W6600 for workstations. Now the Navi 23 GPU is all set for a discrete outing on the Desktop PC gaming segment.
Gigabyte's custom lineup also leaked a while back over at EEC and included six variants, four of which were based on the Gaming design and two based on the Eagle design. The cards come in both OC and stock flavors. There are definitely going to be more variants such as the AORUS OC ELITE and more but for now, we have the following models hitting the market first:
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming OC PRO
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming OC
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming PRO
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Eagle OC
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Eagle
Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards:
Both Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 XT custom models feature a triple-fan cooling solution and come in dual-slot form factors. We can also spot a single 8-pin connector interface powering up these cards while you can expect the standard RGB LEDs for the logos and a full-coverage backplate included. It looks like we were correct that these cards would aim at the 1080p gaming segment as quoted by the Gigabyte Spain Twitter account.
Besides the Gigabyte variants, PowerColor has also teased its Red Devil & Hellhound series of cards which will be part of the Radeon RX 6600 XT family.
The PowerColor Red Devil variant looks to have received a slight revision since the Navi 23 GPU doesn't require a chunky triple-slot behemoth to cool it down. The new model seems to feature a dual-slot and dual-fan cooling solution but with red accent bars on the back. The heatsink itself on the new Red Devil variant is also less dense than the one featured on previous variants. As for Hellhound, the card should be a triple-fan offering with a blue and black design.
PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards:
AMD RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.
As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24. The GDDR6 pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. The TGP for the card is going to be around 150W.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. As for pricing, rumors have been suggesting pricing of around $349-$399 US but we have to wait till tomorrow to find out what the RX 6600 XT is actually going to cost.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|GPU
|Navi 23 (XL?)
|Navi 23 (XT?)
|Navi 22 (XL?)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|28
|32
|36
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|1792
|2048
|2304
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|128-bit?
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|256 GB/s?
|256 GB/s?
|384 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|Price
|TBA
|$399 US?
|TBA
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
