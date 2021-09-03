Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle Non-XT Graphics Card Leaks Out, Features 8 GB GDDR6 Memory & Navi 23 GPU

The first pictures of AMD's Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card from Gigabyte have been leaked by Videocardz. The images confirm that AMD is working on the brand new RDNA 2 SKU featuring a cut-down Navi 23 GPU.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle Graphics Card Pictured - RDNA 2 Navi 23 GPU With 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

The graphics card pictured is the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle which is the first custom non-XT variant that has leaked out. We have seen listings of the non-XT cards before but this is the 1st time the card has actually leaked along with its box and design.

Gigabyte RX 6600 Eagle Graphics Card (Image Source: Videocardz):









So coming to the model, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 is a high-end variant featuring a dual-slot and triple-fan design. The card features a very lengthy design that extends beyond the PCB and features the backplate cutout to vent out hot air from the back. The card makes use of a dense aluminum fin-array that features several heat pipes and offers four display outputs that include two HDMI and two DisplayPort.

As per the box labels, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will also come with 8 GB GDDR6 memory as its XT brother, making it a mainstream 1080p gaming solution. The card pictured features a single 8-pin power connector.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. In the recent simulated performance tests from Igor's Lab, it is shown that the card would come close to the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher. The card should launch this month.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: