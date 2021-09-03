  ⋮  

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle Non-XT Graphics Card Leaks Out, Features 8 GB GDDR6 Memory & Navi 23 GPU

By Hassan Mujtaba
The first pictures of AMD's Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card from Gigabyte have been leaked by Videocardz. The images confirm that AMD is working on the brand new RDNA 2 SKU featuring a cut-down Navi 23 GPU.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle Graphics Card Pictured - RDNA 2 Navi 23 GPU With 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

The graphics card pictured is the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle which is the first custom non-XT variant that has leaked out. We have seen listings of the non-XT cards before but this is the 1st time the card has actually leaked along with its box and design.

Gigabyte RX 6600 Eagle Graphics Card (Image Source: Videocardz):

So coming to the model, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 is a high-end variant featuring a dual-slot and triple-fan design. The card features a very lengthy design that extends beyond the PCB and features the backplate cutout to vent out hot air from the back. The card makes use of a dense aluminum fin-array that features several heat pipes and offers four display outputs that include two HDMI and two DisplayPort.

As per the box labels, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will also come with 8 GB GDDR6 memory as its XT brother, making it a mainstream 1080p gaming solution. The card pictured features a single 8-pin power connector.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. In the recent simulated performance tests from Igor's Lab, it is shown that the card would come close to the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher. The card should launch this month.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT?)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units283236406072808080
Stream Processors179220482304256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPsTBA128/64TBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBA2359 MHzTBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost ClockTBA2589 MHzTBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBA10.6 TFLOPsTBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDPTBA160WTBA230W250W300W300W330W330W
PriceTBA$379 USTBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US
