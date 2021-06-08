AMD Radeon PRO W6800, Radeon Pro W6600 & Radeon Pro W6600M RDNA 2 Workstation Graphics Cards Official

AMD has officially introduced its brand new Radeon PRO W6000 series graphics cards based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture. The trio of graphics cards includes two parts for desktops & one part for the mobility workstation segment.

AMD Intros Radeon PRO W6000 Series Graphics Cards - Include RDNA 2 Powered Radeon PRO W6800, W6600 & W6600M

The AMD Radeon Pro W6000 series workstation graphics lineup is made up of two RDNA 2 GPUs, the Navi 21 and Navi 23. This is the first outing of the Navi 23 GPU on the desktop PC and mobile segments together. Before we get to the specifications, the following are some key capabilities & features of the new AMD Radeon W6000 series workstation graphics:

GPU Market Grew 38.74% In Q1 2021 With A Total of 119 Million Units Shipped, NVIDIA & AMD Retain Graphics Share

Award-Winning AMD RDNA 2 Architecture - Built on the advanced 7 nm manufacturing process, AMD RDNA 2 architecture introduces an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency.

Enhanced Compute Units with Realtime Hardware-Accelerated Raytracing - Enhanced Compute Units (CU) with Ray Accelerators offer up to 46 percent faster rendering than Radeon PRO graphics cards based on previous-generation architectures in SOLIDWORKS Visualize 2021. Support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS) delivers real-time photorealistic viewports and rendering.

AMD Infinity Cache - Up to 128 MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption, enabling the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 to deliver the highest RDNA workstation GPU performance to date.

Smart Access Memory - Unlocks higher performance for key professional workloads by giving AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors or select AMD Ryzen 3000 series Desktop Processors access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory.

AMD Radeon PRO Viewport Boost - Designed for today's professional workloads and compatible software to help viewport frames-per-second performance increase with project file sizes.

Certified for leading professional applications - AMD continues to work with leading professional software application vendors to help ensure AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are built for demanding 24/7 environments and tested to meet exceptional standards, delivering the stability and reliability required by workstation professionals.







AMD Radeon PRO W6800 'Navi 21' Workstation Graphics Card

Starting with the flagship, we have the Radeon PRO W6800 which is based on the Navi 21 GL GPU and features 60 Compute Units with a total of 3840 stream processors. The graphics card offers a maximum FP32 performance of 17.83 TFLOPs, FP16 performance of 35.66 TFLOPs, & 1.11 TFLOPs of FP64 performance. The graphics card features 32 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit bus interface at 16 Gbps pin speeds for a total of 512 GB/s bandwidth. In addition to that, there is also 128 MB of Infinity Cache.









As for I/O, the graphics card comes with 6 Mini-DisplayPort 1.4 outputs. It features an active cooling design with black and blue trim and a backplate that covers half of the PCB. The card comes with a dual-slot design with a blower-type fan. Power is provided through an 8+6 pin connector config and it has a rated TBP of 250W. The card is priced at $2249 US and is available now through retailers.

AMD Radeon PRO W6600 'Navi 23' Workstation Graphics Card

Moving over to the AMD Radeon PRO W6600, we are looking at the Navi 23 GPU which features 28 Compute Units with a total of 1792 stream processors. The chip offers 10.4 TFLOPs of FP32, 20.80 TFLOPs of peak compute performance. As for memory, the card features 8 GB GDDR6 memory & it runs across a 128-bit bus interface with peak speeds of 14 Gbps for a total of 224 Gb/s bandwidth. The GPU also features 32 MB of Infinity Cache.

AMD’s Next-Gen Radeon RX ‘RDNA 3’ GPU & Ryzen ‘Zen 4’ Raphael CPU Families Expected To Launch in Q4 2022









As for the design, the card features 4 DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and comes with active cooling in a single-slot, full-height design. The card is powered by a single 6-pin connector and features a TBP of 100W. The Radeon PRO W6600 is priced at $649 US and will be available around Q3 2021.

AMD Radeon PRO W6600M 'Navi 23' Workstation Graphics Card

Finally, we have the AMD Radeon PRO W6600M which is another Navi 23 based GPU and features the same specifications as the Radeon PRO W6600 but in a mobile form factor. The display outputs will be specific to the laptop implementation. The interesting thing is that we now know that the Navi 23 GPU measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. This is the smallest RDNA 2 GPU with Infinity Cache.

The chip offers the same peak compute performance as the desktop workstation offering but has a peak TBP of 90W versus 100W. The board is PCIe 4.0 x16 interface compliant and supports HDR & 8K output.

AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Graphics Cards