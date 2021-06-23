AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB Custom RDNA 2 ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Cards From Gigabyte Spotted at EEC
Gigabyte's custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT custom graphics cards have been listed over at EEC. The manufacturer is preparing at least six variants that will be featured in its standard lineup of gaming graphics cards based on the RDNA 2 architecture.'
Custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB Graphics Cards From Gigabyte Spotted - Gaming, Eagle & OC Variants
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is expected to be the first Navi 23 SKU for the gaming segment on the desktop platform. AMD has already released multiple Navi 23 SKUs for other segments such as the Radeon RX 6600M for mobility and the Pro W6600 for workstations. Now the Navi 23 GPU is all set for a discrete outing on the Desktop PC gaming segment.
Coming to the variants, Gigabyte is preparing five AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards, all of which will utilize a custom design. These include:
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming OC PRO
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming OC
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming PRO
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Eagle OC
- Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Eagle
All six models will be using the updated Windforce cooling and feature 8 GB GDDR6 memory on- board as listed at EEC. Given that the chip details have already been revealed by AMD, we can tell you what the specifications of the 6600 XT graphics card are going to look like.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.
The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. As for pricing, I personally expect a $299 US tag for the Navi 23 lineup if AMD wants it to succeed, especially if it's a 1080p card going against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which already costs $329 US.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|GPU
|Navi 23 (XL?)
|Navi 23 (XT?)
|Navi 22 (XL?)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|28
|32
|36
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|1792
|2048
|2304
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|128-bit?
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|256 GB/s?
|256 GB/s?
|384 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|Price
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
