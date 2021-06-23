  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB Custom RDNA 2 ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Cards From Gigabyte Spotted at EEC

By
Submit
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB Custom Graphics Cards From Gigabyte Spotted at EEC

Gigabyte's custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT custom graphics cards have been listed over at EEC. The manufacturer is preparing at least six variants that will be featured in its standard lineup of gaming graphics cards based on the RDNA 2 architecture.'

Custom AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB Graphics Cards From Gigabyte Spotted - Gaming, Eagle & OC Variants

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is expected to be the first Navi 23 SKU for the gaming segment on the desktop platform. AMD has already released multiple Navi 23 SKUs for other segments such as the Radeon RX 6600M for mobility and the Pro W6600 for workstations. Now the Navi 23 GPU is all set for a discrete outing on the Desktop PC gaming segment.

Samsung’s Exynos SoC With AMD GPU May Not Be Exclusive to the Company’s Galaxy Smartphones, Hints Tipster

Coming to the variants, Gigabyte is preparing five AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards, all of which will utilize a custom design. These include:

  • Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming OC PRO
  • Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming OC
  • Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming PRO
  • Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Gaming
  • Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Eagle OC
  • Gigabyte RX 6600 XT Eagle

All six models will be using the updated Windforce cooling and feature 8 GB GDDR6 memory on- board as listed at EEC. Given that the chip details have already been revealed by AMD, we can tell you what the specifications of the 6600 XT graphics card are going to look like.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.

The Riftbreaker Supports FidelityFX on XSX, “Nothing Stops” Devs From Enabling it on PS5

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. As for pricing, I personally expect a $299 US tag for the Navi 23 lineup if AMD wants it to succeed, especially if it's a 1080p card going against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which already costs $329 US.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT?)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units2832364060728080
Stream Processors17922048230425603840460851205120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s?384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA230W250W300W300W330W
PriceTBATBATBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US

News Source: KOMACHI_ENSAKA

Submit

Related