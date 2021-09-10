Ghostwire Tokyo Gets New Trailer, Now Targets Spring 2022 Release

Ghostwire Tokyo, the next horror game by Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within), received a new trailer at the PlayStation Showcase event that aired yesterday.

Following the release of the video (embedded at the end of the article), a new official blog post shared a bit more about the world and lore of Ghostwire Tokyo.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Hands-On Preview

Step into Tango Softworks’ vision of Tokyo, an ultra-modern cityscape of skyscrapers, traditional shrines, narrow alleyways, massive crossings and neon-lit shops – now teeming with spirits and supernatural happenings. Players awaken in an abandoned street crossing as Tokyo’s population disappears, without a clue as to where they’ve gone or why. There’s no time to question why you’ve been spared as otherworldly Visitors attack the city, seemingly led by a masked man known as Hannya and his acolytes. These Visitors are no mere apparitions. You’ll need to master Ethereal Weaving – a powerful art that attunes the elements with spiritual energy – alongside other equipment and ghost-hunting skills to face such a threat. Wielding the power of wind, water and fire, you’ll combine abilities to tackle a variety of supernatural foes, including: Agile spirits in the form of headless high school students attack in groups, using speed and acrobatics to catch you off-guard

Dolls based off traditional teru teru bozu weather charms that fly through the air, as if hoisted on invisible strings, and shoot fire from a distance

Faceless ghosts that roam rainy environments in funeral attire that can deflect attacks with their umbrella as they approach to strike at close-range With the aid of your newfound allies and abilities – both conventional and supernatural – only you can root out the truth behind this seemingly impossible phenomenon, fight off the Visitors encroaching Tokyo and save the city before Hannya’s final plans are made manifest.

On PS5, the game will feature ray tracing support, 3D audio, near-zero load times, and support for all the DualSense features (built-in audio, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers).

Ghostwire Tokyo, one of two PlayStation console exclusives (the other being Deathloop, out next week) signed by Bethesda before Microsoft acquired the company, lands in Spring 2022 on PS5 and PC. It'll likely launch on Xbox one year later.