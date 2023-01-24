Tango Gameworks’ Hi-Fi RUSH To Be Announced This Week – Rumor

In a little over 24 hours, Microsoft and Bethesda will host the Developer_Direct event to provide a new look at some of the games launching on PC and Xbox consoles in the near future. According to a reliable source, there will also be a new announcement from the developer of The Evil Within series and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Speaking on their Twitter profile, billbil-kun, who has correctly revealed the PlayStation Plus Essential games before the official announcement for a good while, revealed that a new game from Tango Gameworks called Hi-Fi RUSH will be announced during tomorrow's Developer_Direct. Not much else is known about the game other than the fact that the game will also get a Deluxe Edition and that it is rated ESRB Teen in the United States and PEGI 12 in Europe, which is the same as Ghostwire: Tokyo.

PREMIERE A new game from Bethesda x Tango Gameworks will be announced (and/or released) soon (probably in Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct event) Name of the game :

Hi-Fi RUSH (Project Hibiki) Will come in Standard and Deluxe Edition Game is rated ESRB Teen (PEGI 12) pic.twitter.com/ggjZa0N2Q9 — billbil-kun (@BillbilKun) January 24, 2023

While billbil-kun proved to be extremely reliable in the past, we need to take what has been revealed today about Hi-Fi RUSH with a grain of salt. Thankfully, the Developer_Direct event is right around the corner, so we don't have to wait much longer to learn if the leaker was spot on this time as well.

As mentioned above, Tango Gameworks' previous title is Ghostwire: Tokyo. Released last year on PC and PlayStation 5, the game is a very good title sporting a great setting, solid combat, and excellent exploration, as highlighted by Alessio in his review.

Ghostwire: Tokyo may be the best game yet from developer Tango Gameworks. It's a great and meaty action/adventure game featuring an enticing universe, solid combat, and excellent exploration of the wonderfully designed Tokyo.