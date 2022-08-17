Menu
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Releases in October, Pre-Order for Early Slimer Access

Nathan Birch
Aug 17, 2022
Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed

Earlier this year we learned that the folks at IllFonic were doing their licensed 4v1 multiplayer thing again with Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and now we know the game is arriving in October. As you would expect, you can either play as a ‘buster or a ghost, with the latter having the ability haunt, possess, and scare their way to victory. You can also hang around the series’ iconic firehouse headquarters. In case you missed it, you can check out the game’s debut trailer, below.

Need to know more? Here’s the official description for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed…

“Form a team with up to three other Ghostbusters to track down Ghosts haunting a number of locales. Sniff out paranormal activity with the P.K.E. Meter and charge it to unleash a short-range pulse disabling Ghost movement. Unveil hidden rifts acting as the Ghost’s spawn points and teleportation portals, and destroy them. Use the powerful Particle Throwers to capture the Ghost, deploy a trap, and wrangle them into it before they escape!

Meanwhile, the Ghost works alone, roaming around stages like the Museum, an abandoned Prison, and other spooky locations. Frighten civilians to scare them away.  Possess objects to raise the overall Global Haunt percentage, to regain ghost power, or just cause mass hysteria. Use slime to temporarily stun Ghostbusters. Move the rifts to keep them guessing, summon minions to make an escape, and show the Ghostbusters they should be afraid of this Ghost!

Explore the Firehouse, a familiar home base filled with new and recognizable characters alike, before departing on a mission with any combo of friends, random matchmaking, and/or AI bots online or offline in solo mode. Personalize your Ghostbuster’s equipment at the workbench and test out the changes with some target practice in the neighboring alley. Visit Ray’s Occult Books to enter the spectral realm and customize the Ghost’s loadout, skin, and various otherworldly options.”

Pre-orders for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed officially open tomorrow, although listings are already up on Amazon. Pre-orders grant you early access to Slimer and some other cosmetics. Using Slimer as pre-order bait? C’mon now IllFonic.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 18. IllFonic is promising a new map will be revealed at Gamescom.

