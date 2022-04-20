Ghostbusters VR Announced During Meta Quest Showcase

During today's Meta Quest Showcase, a new Ghostbusters game has been announced. This game is going to take the Ghostbusters IP into the Virtual Reality world. The game is developed by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and Ghost Corps, the creators of the Ghostbusters franchise. Currently, the game is planned to release on the Oculus Quest 2.

An announcement trailer has been made for the game which you can see below:

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Is a 4v1 Multiplayer Game Due This Year

In Ghostbusters VR (it's a working title), the Oculus Quest player (alongside 3 other friends) has to embark on an action-adventure affair. Players will be able to grab their Proton Packs and run their very own version of the Ghostbusters HQ inside San Francisco. Of course, this new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe also brings a new mystery with it.

Players will be able to work with iconic tools and weaponry as they chase, blast, and trap ghosts across the city, either solo or with friends through cooperative play. The game is going to bring the Ghostbusters’ legacy as players face the ghoulish threat while experiencing the humor the series is widely known for. Of course, this also means that iconic fights will be coming to the game as well.

The game is developed by nDreams with the aid of Sony Pictures Virtual Reality. nDreams is the game studio responsible for games like the VR version of Far Cry, Phantom: Covert Ops, and The Assembly. The game is also made with the aid of Ghost Corp, the creators of the franchise everyone has become well-acquainted with.

Tomas Gillo, Chief Development Officer at nDreams said the following in a press release:

With SPVR, we’ve found the perfect teammates to help bring a boundary-pushing multiplayer game to virtual reality. In addition, our close collaboration with the creators of the Ghostbusters franchise at Ghost Corps, combined with our extensive experience creating rich, tactile and immersive VR will blow gamers and Ghostbusters fans away.

Ghostbusters VR's release date is yet to be announced. However, it's confirmed that it's going to launch exclusively on the Oculus Quest 2. The game is currently available for wishlisting on the Quest Store. In other VR-related news. It's been announced that Moss: Book II will also come to the Oculus Quest 2 this summer.