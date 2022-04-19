Arcadegeddon Launches This July on PC, PS4/5, XB1/XSS/XSX; Crossplay Supported

Today, Colorado-based developer IllFonic (Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed) announced the release date of Arcadegeddon, the cooperative multiplayer shooter that launched in early access last July on PC (via the Epic Games Store) and PlayStation 5.

The full game release date will take place one year later, on Tuesday, July 5th. Arcadegeddon will also ship on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, and crossplay functionality between all platforms will be supported. The price will go up from the current $19.99 to $29.99, though there'll be a lot of new content coming in as well, such as new Gang Leaders, Final Boss, biomes, and base enemies.

While the account progress will reset for the 1.0 launch, all cosmetics unlocked during the early access phase will remain available. Additionally, the free adopters bundle includes an Early Access Appreciation Outfit, an Early Access Appreciation Decoration in Gilly’s, a 5 Day Minimum XP Boost, and a Currency Boost Bundle. Arcadegeddon will also be distributed physically for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X this Summer thanks to publisher Nighthawk Interactive.