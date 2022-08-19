Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets PC Requirements, Will Support Ray Tracing

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game announced around five months ago, received its official release date earlier this week. The game developed and self-published by IllFonic (Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Arcadegeddon) will be released on October 18th for PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X with crossplay between all platforms.

The Epic Games Store page also revealed the official PC system requirements for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The game will support ray tracing in some capacity, though we don't know yet which effects will be ray traced.

Minimum

OS: Microsoft Windows 10

Processor: Intel CPU with at least 4 threads, 2.3GHz or greater (or similar AMD CPU)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 15GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 and/or AMD Radeon HD 7970

Recommended:

OS: Microsoft Windows 10

Processor: Intel I7 5820K or similar AMD

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 15GB

Direct X: DX12

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 without Raytracing, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Raytracing

Languages Supported

Audio: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish - Spain, Russian, Chinese - Traditional, Portuguese - Brazil

Text: English, French, Chinese - Traditional, Italian, German, Spanish - Spain, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese - Brazil Digital pre-order bonuses include advance access to Slimer, Ghostbusters gear and gadgets, and some clothing cosmetic items. There is also a Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Collector's Edition for consoles, and it's priced $30 higher than the regular edition ($39.99), but we don't know yet what kind of perks and additions will be included.

Four proton pack wielding Ghostbusters attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations in asymmetrical multiplayer battles (online or offline). As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will deliver to fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies. Whether hunting or haunting, the game is easy to learn and fun to master!