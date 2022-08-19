Menu
Company

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets PC Requirements, Will Support Ray Tracing

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 19, 2022
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game announced around five months ago, received its official release date earlier this week. The game developed and self-published by IllFonic (Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Arcadegeddon) will be released on October 18th for PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X with crossplay between all platforms.

The Epic Games Store page also revealed the official PC system requirements for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The game will support ray tracing in some capacity, though we don't know yet which effects will be ray traced.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Releases in October, Pre-Order for Early Slimer Access

Minimum
OS: Microsoft Windows 10
Processor: Intel CPU with at least 4 threads, 2.3GHz or greater (or similar AMD CPU)
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 15GB
Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 and/or AMD Radeon HD 7970

Recommended:
OS: Microsoft Windows 10
Processor: Intel I7 5820K or similar AMD
Memory: 16GB RAM
Storage: 15GB
Direct X: DX12
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 without Raytracing, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Raytracing

Languages Supported
  • Audio: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish - Spain, Russian, Chinese - Traditional, Portuguese - Brazil
  • Text: English, French, Chinese - Traditional, Italian, German, Spanish - Spain, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese - Brazil

Digital pre-order bonuses include advance access to Slimer, Ghostbusters gear and gadgets, and some clothing cosmetic items. There is also a Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Collector's Edition for consoles, and it's priced $30 higher than the regular edition ($39.99), but we don't know yet what kind of perks and additions will be included.

Four proton pack wielding Ghostbusters attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations in asymmetrical multiplayer battles (online or offline). As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will deliver to fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies. Whether hunting or haunting, the game is easy to learn and fun to master!

Products mentioned in this post

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
USD 40
RTX 2070
USD 429
Xbox Series S

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order