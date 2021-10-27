Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Gears Up for Operation Motherland, Coming November 2

Ubisoft announced a new mode for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint which will allow players to help the Ghosts liberate Auroa in a new mission. This new mission is called Operation Motherland and will be available on November 2. The introduction of Operation Motherland will also bring an updated progression system and the return of the Optical Camo.

A new trailer showcasing what Operation Motherland has to offer can be seen below:

Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (PS4) Review – Heart of the Cards

In Operation Motherland, players will help Karen Bowman and the outcasts liberate the island of Auroa which is at the center of an upcoming global conflict. A new faction of enemies, more dangerous than ever, will do everything to block the Ghosts’ progress. Players will discover new weapons including the M110, the ACR, and the SR-1 as well as a new enemy faction, cosmetic gear, and Russian vehicle skins in Maria’s Shop.

Operation Motherland will include a new alternative mode known as Conquest Mode. In it, each mission will have an impact on the world dynamic, such as increasing Outcast patrols, decreasing enemy presence, or deactivating drone swarms, offering new tactical options to players.

Conquest Mode marks the return of faction warfare to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. As players conquer Auroa, the Outcast presence will increase in the wild and in encampments, making faction warfare more frequent.

Conquest Mode will also bring back the all-time favorite gameplay feature, the Optical Camo. It allows the player to be invisible to enemies until a certain distance, the more a player progresses in the game, the more effective the camouflage is. Once the optical camo is unlocked, players will also be able to use it in the Story mode.

Age of Empires IV Introduces Min-Spec Mode for Low-Spec Gamers

As for the updated progression system, players will be able to get new long-term objectives which will give more XP. Speaking of XP, the maximum XP level will increase to 99 instead of 30. Skill points can also be used to increase weapon mastery and focus on a preferred playstyle.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is currently available on Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Operation Motherland will be available on November 2.