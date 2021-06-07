Splinter Cell, The Division, and Ghost Recon Crossover FPS Codenamed “BattleCat” Leaks

Ubisoft has a lot of Tom-Clancy-branded franchises in its portfolio, and if a new leak is to believed, it seems they’re planning to fold several of them together into a new PvP crossover shooter codenamed “BattleCat.” This information was leaked by Ubisoft insider Zer0Bytes, and it seems Ubisoft has already forced him to take down the tweets (a good sign the leak was legit), but of course, screenshot receipts exist.

The reliable folks at Video Games Chronicle have confirmed through their own sources that the images posted by Zer0Bytes are legit, and taken from internal marketing documents (a source of early Ubisoft leaks in the past). According to VGC, BattleCat is still in its early stages and will not be a part of the upcoming E3 Ubisoft Forward event.

As for the specifics of what the BattleCat leak reveals, it seems the game will be a PC and console PvP FPS crossover between The Division, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon. The game will feature multiple factions, including Splinter Cell’s Echelon, Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s Wolves, and The Division’s Cleaners and Outcast, with each class having a unique ability and ultimate to differentiate them. Two ways to play are described, including an Overwatch-like Escort mode, and a Kill-Confirmed-style mode where you have to collect rings from defeated players called Ringmaster.

It’s definitely interesting to see Ubisoft potentially combining its Tom Clancy franchises, but perhaps it makes sense. They’ve been trying to find a way to bring back Splinter Cell for a while, and the Ghost Recon series has faltered in recent years with Breakpoint, so why not fold them into a successful franchise like The Division? You’ll also note Ubisoft’s most successful Tom Clancy line of all, Rainbow Six, is seemingly not joining in on this little crossover.

This year’s E3 Ubisoft Forward event takes place on June 12, and while BattleCat won’t be there, you can expect a first real look at Rainbow Six Quarantine (or whatever it’s now called), new details for Far Cry 6, and more.