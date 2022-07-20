Menu
inFAMOUS Second Son Cole’s Legacy DLC Now Free to Download; Adds a Set of Missions and a New Outfit

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 20, 2022
inFAMOUS Second Son Cole's Legacy dlc free

inFAMOUS Second Son Cole's Legacy DLC can now be downloaded for free in most regions, developer Sucker Punch has just announced.

Upon release on PlayStation 4 in 2014, the Cole’s Legacy DLC came for free for those who pre-ordered the game. Fast forward 8 years and Sucker Punch Studios is now making it freely available. The developer announced the news via Twitter just now.

Related Story
InFamous and Sly Cooper Franchises Do Not Have Games in the Works says Sucker Punch

In addition to Cole’s Legacy DLC, the studio is also working to make Fetch’s D.U.P. outfit for inFAMOUS First Light available for free.

“Cole's Legacy DLC for inFAMOUS Second Son is now available on PlayStation Store”, the tweet from Sucker Punch reads. “This is available at no charge in most regions, except those that require a small fee due to local restrictions. We are also working to release Fetch’s D.U.P. outfit for inFAMOUS First Light.”

To check whether you can download the DLC for free, check your local PlayStation Store.

Play through a series of missions as Delsin Rowe to discover what happened between the devastating events of inFAMOUS 2 and inFAMOUS Second Son.

Cole MacGrath’s actions in New Marais set in motion a chain of events leading to the occupation of Seattle by the oppressive Department of Unified Protection.

Cole’s Legacy bridges this gap in time and lets you reveal the truth about how the world of inFAMOUS Second Son came to be.

When you complete Cole’s Legacy, you’ll unlock a Cole MacGrath jacket for Delsin to wear.

inFAMOUS Second Son is the 3rd installment in the inFAMOUS series. Featuring a new protagonist, Sucker Punch considers the action-adventure featuring Delsin a new start for the franchise. The game managed to sell over 1 million copies on release and is the best-selling entry in the series. As revealed back in 2019, more than 6 million copies of the title have been sold since its launch in 2014.

To date, fans are still hoping for a new entry in the series, but aside from a domain name update last year alongside some rumors, nothing remotely official has been shared by either Sony or Sucker Punch. We're pretty sure that by making this DLC available for free, fans will once again get their hopes up for a new installment. Only time will tell..

