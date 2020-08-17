Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Free Co-Op Multiplayer Mode To Launch This Fall

A Ghost of Tsushima co-op multiplayer mode will launch this Fall on PlayStation 4, Sucker Punch confirmed today.

With a post on the Official PlayStation Blog, Senior Game Designer Darren Bridges unveiled Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese Mythology that will follow four legendary warriors that have become legends thanks to the stories told about them on Tsushima.

Introducing #GhostOfTsushima: Legends, a new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology that will be a free download for Ghost of Tsushima owners this fall! Read more on the @PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/8gjPGn3IXc pic.twitter.com/Fcik1iM04e — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) August 17, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will feature four different samurai classes, co-op story missions for up to two players, and wave-based survival missions for four players.

We designed Legends to be an exclusively cooperative gameplay experience. You’ll be able to partner up with friends or via online matchmaking and play Legends in groups of 2-4 players. Each player can choose from one of four different character classes: the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Each class has unique advantages and abilities that we’ll reveal in the future. With two players in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you’ll be able to play a series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner. With four players, you’ll be able to take on wave-based Survival missions, fighting groups of the toughest enemies Tsushima has to offer, Including new Oni enemies with supernatural abilities.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends will also feature four-player Raids that will be released after launch.

If you can best the Story and Survival missions, you may be confident enough to take on the four-player Raid that will arrive shortly after the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, sending you and your partners to an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy.

Ghost of Tsushima is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. Legends will be released this Fall.