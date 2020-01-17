Get the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color at an Extremely Low – Features AMOLED Display, 10 Sports Modes, More

Smartwatches have come a long way. They are now fast, the display is stunning and the list of features part of the mix is enormous. However, if you're looking for your next wearable, we would want you to consider the new Xiaomi Mi Watch Color. It's got great hardware, a pretty stunning AMOLED display and a boatload of features that you can make use of. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Xioami Mi Watch Color Available at $198.99 With AMOLED Display, 10 Sports Modes, More

Starting with the design, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color boasts a circular dial, so get the conventional feel if you're not a big fan of an Apple Watch-like design. The 1.39-inch HD display is AMOLED which is sharp and crisp so all of the content is visible.

Other than the design, the Mi Watch Color boasts a boatload of features. It has an upwards of 110 watch faces, 10 sports mode for every workout or routine, a long 14-day battery life, professional health monitor, 50-meter waterproof level, and much more.

The Mi Watch Color is a must-have if you're a fan of the company's design and build quality, which we all know is great.

Are you willing to get your hands on the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color? Let us know in the comments.