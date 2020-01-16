Asus ROG Phone 2 Down to $529.99 – Features Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB RAM, 120Hz Display, More

If you're a mobile gamer and you're looking for a good option at a reasonable price then you have come to the right place. Today, we have the Asus ROG Phone 2 available at discount for a limited time. It boasts powerful internals, aggressive design, and a stunning display. So let's dive in to see some more details on the discount and how can you get your hands on one.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Available at a Massive Discount - Powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of Storage

Do take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time, which means that the discount will revert to its original model. So be sure to act fast and place your order as soon as you can.

Starting off with the design, the Asus ROG Phone 2 features a glowing logo at the back that can be customized to any color. In addition, the huge 6.59-inch 120Hz display contributes to fluid navigation and control. It is one of the best aspects of the device. Furthermore, apart from the aggressive design language throughout, the device features a dedicated colling system.

As for what's powering the device is the current latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 Plus coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. Other than this, the Adreno 640 ensures better graphics conjoined with the processor. In addition, the device features a massive 6,000mAh battery that will allow users to game endlessly.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is available at a 26 percent discount, making the price come down to just $529.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for now, folks. Are you looking to get the device for yourself? Let us know in the comments.