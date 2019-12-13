Get the Hubsan Zino 2 Drone with 3-Axis Gimbal, 4K-60fps UHD Camera for as Low as $399.99

If you're a fan of aerial shots, you might be interested in getting a personal drone. Well, you're in luck because the Hubsan Zino 2 is now available to pre-order right now with a special discount. That's right, the presale price of the Hubsan Zino 2 is dropped down to just $399.99. The company has announced it's latest drone just in time with a massive discount. Let's dive in to see some more details on the drone and what features are part of the mix.

Presale Price of the Hubsan Zino 2 Dropped to $399.99 - Get it Now!

Do take note that the offer is only available for a limited time and will revert to its original model soon. Henceforth, be sure to order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the Hubsan Zino 2's features.

In terms of design, the Hubsan Zino 2 features a compact design so you can easily travel with it. The quadcopter is built strong which means it can endure comparatively harsh weather conditions. Here's the list of features that you get with the drone.

Main Features

1. 6km upgraded remote control distance, the image transmission distance is even more distant.

2. 4K-60fps camera, support RAW format, photo lossless output and time-lapse shooting

3. 1/2.3 inch CMOS larger lens size, better low light effect.

4. Remote controller with digital display, visible in strong lights.

5. The flight endurance up to 33 minutes (windless); Accurate battery power monitoring.

6. Update the latest firmware of aircraft and remote control online through App.

7. Negative film are downloaded directly via a wireless link.

8. The gimbal is detachable.

9. Support using the transmitter to control the drone DIRECTLY.

The Hubsan Zino 2 drone also features a 3-axis gimbal which means that the video and images taken from the drone are sharp and vivid, so your content remains professional and stable. Below is the list of camera specifications for the drone.

Get the Hubsan Zino 2 Drone at Just $399.99

Camera

Image sensor: 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor

View angle: 80°

Equivalent Focal Length: 24-48mm

Aperture: f/2.2

ISO range: photography: 100-1600 (automatic);100-3200 (manual) Video:100-3200 (automatic);100-3200 (manual)

Shutter speed: 1/8000 - 1/30

Image pixel: 12M

Compress resolution: 4K:3840*2160 30/60fps / 2.7K:2704*1520 30/60fps / 1080P:1920*1080 30/60/120fps / 720P:1280*720 30/60/120/200fps

Video maximum bitrate: 100Mbps

Support file system: FAT32

Image format: JPEG/DNG (RAW)

Video format: MP4 / MOV (h.264 / mpeg-4 AVC)

The presale price of the Hubsan Zino 2 comes with a 32 percent off, priced at $399.99. Simply head over to this link to get it. Order now and the product will start shipping on January 1.

Do take note that the drone is only available for presale for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert to its original model soon. So be wise, act fast and order it as soon as you can. Also, check out our discount on budget smartphones.

That's all for our discount on the Hubsan Zino 2 drone. If you're interested, get it now. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.