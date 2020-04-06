Get Amazing Discount on This Smart Projector with LCD Tech for a Limited Time

Since we're all staying at home these days, you might want to invest in something that would ease you in the meantime. That's right, we have the Alfawise A80 available at a good discount today, which brings its price down to just $85.99. The smart projector is available for less, on discount only for a limited time, so be sure to hurry up and order your share as soon as you can.

Get the Best Discount on Alfawise A80 Smart Projector for a Limited Time

As mentioned earlier, the discount on the Alfawise A80 smart projector is only available for a limited time. This means that its price will revert back to its original model soon, so hurry up and order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's see some more details on the product specifications and design.

The Alfawise A80 smart projector on discount features amazing built quality which can withstand casual hits. The smart projector will take you years before you think of an upgrade. It's elegant and blends well with the surroundings. if you're interested in checking out the list of features that it boasts, check them out below.

Main Features:

● Latest HD LCD display technology, 4-inch LCD chip, 1280 x 720resolution.

●2800lm brightness, 15% brighter than ordinary portable projectors, providing vivid color and sharp images.

●Positive and negative 15 degree keystone correction and easy focusing.

●28 inch - 180 inch projecting size,1.2 - 5.5m projecting distance, suitable for big and small rooms.

● Compatible with computer, TV Box, TV Stick, U disk, game consoles, etc.

● Cinema-style stereo mixing sound, independent speaker cavity.

● Unique industrial design, simple and elegant looking, perfect for home use, class room, conference room, etc.

These are all the major features that you can look forward to with the Alfawise A80 smart projector.

