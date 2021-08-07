Get Acquainted with The Wisps in Sonic Colors: Ultimate’s Latest Trailer

SEGA and Blind Squirrel Entertainment have released a new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate introducing the Wisps. The colorful alien creatures will aid Sonic in his quest to take down Eggman. The intergalactic adorable creatures can provide some boosts that can uncover hidden pathways and deal with a bunch of enemies.

Here is an overview of the Wisps:

White Wisp – Fill your boost gauge and accelerate into super speeds, destroy obstacles and enemies in your path.

– Fill your boost gauge and accelerate into super speeds, destroy obstacles and enemies in your path. Cyan Wisp (Laser) – Turn Sonic into a powerful cyan laser, move across the stage at lightning speed and zap enemies in your path.

– Turn Sonic into a powerful cyan laser, move across the stage at lightning speed and zap enemies in your path. Jade Wisp – Transform Sonic into a Jade ghost, fly around and phase through solid objects to reach hidden areas.

– Transform Sonic into a Jade ghost, fly around and phase through solid objects to reach hidden areas. Pink Wisp (Spikes) – Turn Sonic into a pink spike that can roll up walls and ceilings and attack enemies.

– Turn Sonic into a pink spike that can roll up walls and ceilings and attack enemies. Green Wisp (Hover) – Transform Sonic into a green hover form to reach higher areas and float past treacherous obstacles.

– Transform Sonic into a green hover form to reach higher areas and float past treacherous obstacles. Orange Wisp (Rocket) – Turn Sonic into an orange rocket, blast into the air and reach unparalleled heights.

– Turn Sonic into an orange rocket, blast into the air and reach unparalleled heights. Blue Wisp (Cube) – Switch blue rings and blue blocks to open new routes, turn Sonic into a blue cube to stomp down enemies.

– Switch blue rings and blue blocks to open new routes, turn Sonic into a blue cube to stomp down enemies. Yellow Wisp (Drill) – Transform Sonic into a yellow drill and dig through the ground or torpedo through the water.

– Transform Sonic into a yellow drill and dig through the ground or torpedo through the water. Purple Wisp (Frenzy) – Transform Sonic into a hungry purple frenzy and eat anything in your path.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is scheduled for release on September 7, 2021 for Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.