Sonic Colors: Ultimate HD Updates Spotlight Trailer Showcases Visual Improvements and More

A new Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer has been shared online, highlighting the improvements included in the upcoming remaster.

The new HD Spotlight trailer focuses on the visual improvements included in the upcoming new version of the platform game developed by SEGA but also new gameplay features like Rival Rush and more. You can check out the new trailer below.

Rediscover the thrills of Dr. Eggman's Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park with these all new HD updates and improvements! Challenge Metal Sonic, explore the world with a brand new wisp power-up, enjoy a fully remixed soundtrack, and more!

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is the updated version of the original game which was released on Wii back in 2010. As highlighted by today's new trailer, the game will feature remastered visuals and improved gameplay.

Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome

Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay - it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience

Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps - but with their help, and yours, it’s a test he’ll pass with flying Colors

Explore and adventure through immersive environments, like a Sweet Mountain filled with delightful sweets or an Aquarium Park filled with sea life and countless pools - all centered around a mysterious astro-amusement park

Sonic Colors: Ultimate launches on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 7th worldwide.