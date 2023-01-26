GeForce NOW Upgrades Hitman: World of Assassination + Midnight Suns with DLSS 3; 6 New Games Added

Today's GeForce NOW update is going to feature an update regarding a few of the games available within the service. This week's GFN Thursday brings with it some much-needed upgrades for games like Hitman and Marvel's Midnight Suns to prepare them for the arrival of the RTX 4080 SuperPODs. This week's update tells us all about what's coming to these two games.

But before we talk about what's coming for these GeForce NOW titles, here is the list of games that will be added to the service this week:

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (New release on Steam, Jan. 23)

Oddballers (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 26)

Watch Dogs: Legion (New release on Steam, Jan. 26)

Cygnus Enterprises (Steam)

Rain World (Steam)

The Eternal Cylinder (Steam)

Hitman: World of Assassination and Marvel's Midnight Suns will both receive DLSS 3 support through GeForce NOW. The technology that's currently available for RTX 40 series cards will then become available on these two games. This means that both titles will support resolutions of up to 4K alongside other neat features such as NVIDIA Reflex.

It should also be a good time to mention that RTX 4080 upgrades will be available in London this week. So, Ultimate members from this region will now be able to experience these games and more up to 4K 120 FPS or use the newly implemented ultrawide setting at up to 3840 x 1600 at 120 FPS. Make sure to keep an eye on the map to see which cities get lit up next.

With this, GeForce NOW members should be able to get a lot of mileage out of these two games, particularly the newly released Hitman: World of Assassination Freelancer Mode, which spices up the gameplay for Agent 47 with a new rogue-like gameplay mode and allows players to take on several targets from various criminal organizations worldwide.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the Logitech G Cloud and the Cloud Gaming Chromebooks.