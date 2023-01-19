GeForce NOW RTX 4080 SuperPOD Rollout Begins Today; HDR & Ultrawide Support Available Now

This week's GeForce NOW update brings an ultimate upgrade to the streaming service. Today, GeForce NOW RTX 4080 SuperPODs will begin to roll out and bring the performance of the highly competitive NVIDIA GPU to the cloud. If you're a GFN Ultimate member, you'll be able to experience this upgrade in specific regions.

Before we discuss the specifics, let's talk about this week's game additions to the service. Here's the list of ten new games that will come to the cloud this week:

Farlanders (New Release on Steam)

Surviving the Abyss (New Release on Steam)

Tortuga - A Pirate’s Tale (New Release on Epic Games, Jan. 19)

Epistory - Typing Chronicles (New Release on Epic Games, Jan. 19)

Absolute Drift (Steam)

BLACKTAIL (Steam and Epic Games)

Dwarf Fortress (Steam)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Steam and Epic Games)

NEBULOUS: Fleet Command (Steam)

Shadow Tactics - Aiko’s Choice (Epic Games Store)

The Ultimate GeForce NOW experience is going to be available for members who have the Ultimate tier membership in and around San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Frankfurt, Germany. NVIDIA also stated that GFN Thursdays would have a brief spotlight on the new cities that will have upgraded servers.

Ultimate Tier membership holders can play their favorite PC games at a performance never before available from the cloud. Each of the games that are currently part of the service will be able to be streamed at up to 240 FPS with NVIDIA Reflex and up to 4K 120FPS with support for DLSS 3.

The service with RTX 4080 power will also be able to have support for ultrawide resolutions at up to 3,480 x 1,600 at 120 FPS. That's not all, however, as Ultimate members streaming on RTX 3080 servers can take advantage of ultrawide resolutions and even HDR on the GeForce NOW PC and MacOS apps. The Ultimate GFN membership comes at the cost of $19.99 per month and $99.99 for six months.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the Logitech G Cloud and the Cloud Gaming Chromebooks.