GeForce NOW Comes to Cloud Gaming Chromebooks; 11 New Games Join the Service

GeForce NOW is now available on more devices than before. Thanks to the power of Cloud technology, the service will now be available for Cloud Gaming Chromebooks as part of a partnership between NVIDIA and Google. This will allow users to enjoy the over 1000 game catalog that the cloud streaming service has to offer.

But before we talk about this news, let's talk about the latest additions to NVIDIA GeForce NOW. This week, 11 games have joined the service; here's the full list:

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (New release on Steam)

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (New release on Steam)

LEGO Bricktales (New release on Steam and Epic Games)

Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim (New release on Steam)

PC Building Simulator 2 (New release on Epic Games)

The Last Oricru (New release on Steam, Oct. 13)

Rabbids: Party of Legends (New release on Ubisoft, Oct. 13)

The Darkest Tales (New release on Steam,Oct. 13)

Scorn (New Release on Steam and Epic Games, Oct. 14)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta (New release on Steam, available from Oct. 14th, 7AM PT to Oct. 17th 1 AM PT)

Dual Universe (Steam)

It also should be worth noting that GeForce NOW will allow players to play Warhammer 40K: Darktide's closed beta on October 14. You must pre-order the game through Steam to get a taste of the game during the closed beta period. So, if you're away from your gaming rig or want to play the game on a lower-end system, NVIDIA has the best answer for you.

Speaking of which, let's talk about the latest partnership with Google. Short of the announcement of specialized Cloud Gaming Chromebooks, NVIDIA announced that they will include GeForce NOW right out of the box. These new Chromebooks all include high refresh rates, high-resolution displays, gaming keyboards, immersive audio, and Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity. And now, they can play games at high-end PC quality through GeForce NOW and its RTX 3080 membership.

The GeForce NOW app is preinstalled on these cloud gaming Chromebooks, so users can jump straight into the games the service offers. Additionally, every Cloud Gaming Chromebook includes a free three-month RTX 3080 membership through the Chromebook Perks program.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the newly announced Logitech G Cloud.