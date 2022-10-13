Menu
Company

GeForce NOW Comes to Cloud Gaming Chromebooks; 11 New Games Join the Service

Ule Lopez
Oct 13, 2022, 09:00 AM EDT
GeForce NOW Chromebook

GeForce NOW is now available on more devices than before. Thanks to the power of Cloud technology, the service will now be available for Cloud Gaming Chromebooks as part of a partnership between NVIDIA and Google. This will allow users to enjoy the over 1000 game catalog that the cloud streaming service has to offer.

But before we talk about this news, let's talk about the latest additions to NVIDIA GeForce NOW. This week, 11 games have joined the service; here's the full list:

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
NVIDIA Hopper H100 PCIe GPUs Now Supported In R520 Linux driver
  • Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (New release on Steam)
  • Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (New release on Steam)
  • LEGO Bricktales (New release on Steam and Epic Games)
  • Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim (New release on Steam)
  • PC Building Simulator 2 (New release on Epic Games)
  • The Last Oricru (New release on Steam, Oct. 13)
  • Rabbids: Party of Legends (New release on Ubisoft, Oct. 13)
  • The Darkest Tales (New release on Steam,Oct. 13)
  • Scorn (New Release on Steam and Epic Games, Oct. 14)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta (New release on Steam, available from Oct. 14th, 7AM PT to Oct. 17th 1 AM PT)
  • Dual Universe (Steam)

It also should be worth noting that GeForce NOW will allow players to play Warhammer 40K: Darktide's closed beta on October 14. You must pre-order the game through Steam to get a taste of the game during the closed beta period. So, if you're away from your gaming rig or want to play the game on a lower-end system, NVIDIA has the best answer for you.

Speaking of which, let's talk about the latest partnership with Google. Short of the announcement of specialized Cloud Gaming Chromebooks, NVIDIA announced that they will include GeForce NOW right out of the box. These new Chromebooks all include high refresh rates, high-resolution displays, gaming keyboards, immersive audio, and Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity. And now, they can play games at high-end PC quality through GeForce NOW and its RTX 3080 membership.

The GeForce NOW app is preinstalled on these cloud gaming Chromebooks, so users can jump straight into the games the service offers. Additionally, every Cloud Gaming Chromebook includes a free three-month RTX 3080 membership through the Chromebook Perks program.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the newly announced Logitech G Cloud.

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 3080
USD 869

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order