Hitman 3 Freelancer Mode Finally Locks Down a Release Date, Closed Beta Details Shared

All the way back in January IO Interactive revealed they were working on a new roguelike “Freelancer” mode for Hitman 3, but delays have kept this new challenge out of players’ hands. Thankfully, as of today IO Interactive has locked down a solid January release date for Hitman 3’s Freelance mode, and released a lengthy overview trailer detailing exactly how it will work. Check it out for yourself, below.

The Hitman 3 Freelancer closed technical test will run from November 3 to November 7. Some dedicated Hitman fans may have already received an invite to the beta, but if you haven’t, you can register your interest here. IO Interactive warns signing up isn’t a guarantee you’ll be chosen. Here’s what will be included in the technical test…

Locations - Firstly, the CTT will only feature 9 locations from the World of Assassination (locations from Hitman 1-3). The full release will include support for 19 locations (with only ICA Facility, Hawke’s Bay and Carpathian Mountains not supported in the full release). During the CTT, you’ll have access to Paris, Sapienza, Hokkaido, Miami, Mumbai, Whittleton Creek, Dartmoor, Berlin, Mendoza. These locations offer good variety from across the three games.

- Firstly, the CTT will only feature 9 locations from the World of Assassination (locations from Hitman 1-3). The full release will include support for 19 locations (with only ICA Facility, Hawke’s Bay and Carpathian Mountains not supported in the full release). During the CTT, you’ll have access to Paris, Sapienza, Hokkaido, Miami, Mumbai, Whittleton Creek, Dartmoor, Berlin, Mendoza. These locations offer good variety from across the three games. Mastery - As you’ll soon see for yourself, Freelancer Mastery is tracked through the new location at the core of the Freelancer mode: Agent 47’s Safehouse. Just as any other location, the Safehouse will have a mastery track that can be progressed by completing challenges and earning XP. The safehouse in the full release will have 100 mastery levels, but we have reduced this to 25 in the CTT. Any progression made during the CTT will not carryover to the full release in January 2023.

Hitman 3 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch (via the cloud). Freelancer mode launches in full on January 26, 2023.