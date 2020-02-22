Bethesda Has Pulled All of Its Games (Save for Wolfenstein Youngblood) Off GeForce NOW, Too

Yet another thorn in NVIDIA's plans for GeForce NOW comes from Bethesda. The publisher has just decided to remove all of its games, with the exception of Wolfenstein Youngblood, from the cloud streaming service as announced on the GeForce NOW forums by NVIDIA staff.

This means all the games in the Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Dishonored, The Evil Within, Prey, and Wolfenstein (except Youngblood, as mentioned above) franchises are now off-limits for GeForce NOW users. It's definitely a blow to NVIDIA's plans for the cloud streaming service, particularly since it adds to the already significant absence of all Activision Blizzard games (Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Warcraft, Starcraft, Spyro, Crash Bandicoot, Sekiro etc.) after the publisher made the same choice to pull out of the service once it left beta.

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be Playable on NVIDIA’s GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service on Day One

Meanwhile, NVIDIA rushed to promise that CD Projekt RED's highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on the service the very same day (September 17th, in case you somehow forgot) it's out on any other platform. But of course, as hyped as it is, that's just one game.

That's why the GeForce company also promised that another 1,500 games or so are in the current 'onboarding queue'. Of course, we'll let you know of any major additions to GeForce NOW as they become official.