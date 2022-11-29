Portal with RTX Release Date, System Requirement Details Revealed; Launch Party Announced

Portal with RTX is an upcoming remaster of the Valve game that brings high-end quality graphics to the physics experience. This upgraded version of the original game has been developed with the RTX Remix tool. It will come with upgrades such as Ray Tracing, new, hand-crafted hi-res physically-based textures, and new, enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals.

Today, NVIDIA has revealed the details regarding the game's launch, namely its release date and an upcoming launch party to which the entire community is invited. Gamers can join NVIDIA live on Twitch, YouTube, and Steam come December 6th at 10 AM PST for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Portal with RTX, new gameplay, special surprises, giveaways of Portal game codes, and a chance to win GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards.

Anyway, let's focus on the brass tacks. Portal with RTX's launch date is December 8th, and, as said before, it will be available for free for users who currently own the original Portal game. It exists to showcase the power of NVIDIA's RTX 40 series cards and the capabilities of the NVIDIA RTX Remix modding platform.

Here are the system requirements for Portal with RTX.

You can still participate in the Portal with RTX experience if you own an NVIDIA RTX 30 Series GPU. Using DLSS 2, you can enjoy the full extent of the Ray Tracing experience with Portal. However, if you own a 40 series card, you will be able to experience a 2.8x increase in frame rates through DLSS 3. You can watch a video showcasing this increase in performance below.

Portal with RTX will be available on December 8 exclusively on PC. It's free for current game owners as a free and official DLC. Of course, the game will also become available on NVIDIA GeForce NOW for users looking to experience it through the cloud on their underpowered devices.