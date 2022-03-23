GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 Brings Ghostwire: Tokyo Optimizations; DLSS, DLAA Coming to New Games

NVIDIA may have been busy with lots of hardware announcements yesterday, but they've also released the latest GeForce Game Ready driver, version 512.15, available through the official website or GeForce Experience. This driver delivers optimizations for Ghostwire: Tokyo, the action/adventure game developed by Tango Gameworks.

As mentioned in our review, the game supports NVIDIA DLSS on top of ray traced reflections and shadows. According to NVIDIA, DLSS enables a 2X performance boost in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

NVIDIA Driver Features Support for Elden Ring, Witch Queen, and Warhammer III; DLSS Now Available in 150+ Games

Game Ready driver 512.15 also optimize Shadow Warrior 3 (already out) and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Shadow Warrior 3 supports NVIDIA DLSS, delivering up to 68% improved frame rate when playing at 4K resolution in Performance mode, and NVIDIA Reflex, which can improve system latency by up to 56%.

Game Ready driver 512.15 supports three new DLAA titles, too: Chorus, No Man's Sky, and Jurassic World Evolution 2. As a reminder, DLAA debuted in The Elder Scrolls Online as an AI-based quality antialiasing solution.

NVIDIA GeForce Driver 511.65 WHQL Is Optimized for Dying Light 2; Adds Support for RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Notebooks

The release notes for Game Ready driver 512.15 reveal a wealth of fixed issues, too.

[Advanced Optimus]: Brightness levels do not change properly when display set to NVIDIA GPU only mode with HDR set to off. [3497181]

Increased registry reads by DWM.exe when GPU is connected to G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible display [3535493]

[NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][Ampere] Putting notebook to sleep by closing the lid and then waking up the notebook may cause Windows to reboot when in dGPU mode. [3444252]

The native resolution for a DVI or HDMI display may not be available from the display settings if the display contains an invalid EDID. [3502752]

[Adobe Substance Sampler/Stager]: Fixed Optimus profile to run on dGPU by default [3557257]

[Enscape]: Shadow rendering is incorrect. [3530584]

[Solidworks Visualize Boost]: When the application process is running in the background, the GPU memory clock may operate at lower clock speeds. [3417407]

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: Adobe Media Encoder could crash due to out of memory error when encoding multiple R3D 8k files. [3532477]

[Foundry Nuke]: CUDA and OpenCL kernel return incorrect result. [3497442]

NVIDIA also revealed that NVIDIA DLSS is now available in the open world adventure game Paradise Killer, where it can deliver up to 60% performance increase at 4K in Performance mode, a helpful hand if you plan to keep ray traced reflections enabled.

Last but not least, the upcoming asymmetrical 4v1 multiplayer game Evil Dead: The Game will also support NVIDIA DLSS when it launches on May 13th.