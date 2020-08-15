Gaming Now Counts Over 3 Billion Players Globally, Says DFC Intelligence
The latest Global Video Gamer Segmentation report has been released this Friday by games industry market research firm DFC Intelligence and as of mid-year, the global gaming population has now surpassed three billion players.
As expected, the mobile gaming market is by far the fastest-growing one, with nearly half of the aforementioned three billion players using only smartphones to play. The report also includes a breakdown by region, showing how large the mobile-only gaming market is in Asia.
Even so, China is also the biggest country when it comes to PC gaming with 300 million users, followed by India's almost 150 million.
When it comes to dedicated console game systems, only about 3% of the global population and 8% of the gamer population are console consumers. However, this consumer group has the highest per user spending.
Some other highlights from the Video Game Consumer Segmentation:
o Asia is the leading region for paying game consumers at 1.42 billion
o Europe has 668 million paying game consumers
o Latin America has 383 million paying game consumers
o North America has 261 million paying game consumers
o There are an estimated 1.5 billion PC game consumers. NOTE this includes some overlap with gamers that also use console systems and mobile devices.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter