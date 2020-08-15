Gaming Now Counts Over 3 Billion Players Globally, Says DFC Intelligence

The latest Global Video Gamer Segmentation report has been released this Friday by games industry market research firm DFC Intelligence and as of mid-year, the global gaming population has now surpassed three billion players.

As expected, the mobile gaming market is by far the fastest-growing one, with nearly half of the aforementioned three billion players using only smartphones to play. The report also includes a breakdown by region, showing how large the mobile-only gaming market is in Asia.

Games Industry to Surpass 3 Billion Users and $200 Billion in Revenue by 2023

Even so, China is also the biggest country when it comes to PC gaming with 300 million users, followed by India's almost 150 million.